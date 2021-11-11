Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at Steilacoom Museum – The Suburban Times

Susanne Bacon, also known as Suburban Times columnist will sign books at the SHMA Holiday Store. “Suddenly Snow” is a literary advent calendar in 24 chapters.

It is a bit over a month till Christmas. Do you have all your gifts yet? Or even your advent calendars? If not, why don’t you come and join me this Saturday, November 13, when the Steilacoom Holiday Museum Store opens its doors again?!

I’ll be there from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. signing my books for you. You are into non-caloric advent calendars? Then my Christmas novel, “Suddenly Snow”, with its 24 chapters might be an ideal way for you to while away the 24 days before Christmas. The setting is in a small Bed and Breakfast overlooking the Sound, and you bet, as soon as my fictional town gets snowed in, these rooms are in high demand. People from all walks of life including two well-beloved SHMA members are trying to make the best of an unforeseen situation. Get yourself a copy!

Of course, I’ll bring along some other books, too. Such as my historical novel, “Islands in the Storm (WWII in the British Channel Islands) and “Home from Home”, my collection of Suburban Times articles that compares my former home, Germany, to what I have found over here. And my very latest Wycliff novel, “Greener Grass”, will also be on sale – in case you have read all the others already and crave a sequel to life in Wycliff.

Check out plenty of more Christmassy gift items in the atmospheric SHMA Holiday Store at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, Rainier St. 1801. The SHMA Holiday Store will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. from November 13 through December 11, 2021. I’ll be there only on the very first day – 1-4 p.m., as mentioned above –, and I’m looking very forward to chatting with you.