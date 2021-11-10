Wreaths Across America Returns to the South Sound – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

As we move closer to the upcoming holidays everyone will no doubt celebrate a little differently this year now that we have become more accustomed to the restrictions of COVID. But we WILL celebrate! And despite any worries about what may be going on in the political world, the economy, or on the health front, we have much to be thankful for. In our thankfulness I hope you will consider a new way to observe the season and that it becomes an annual tradition for you and your family.

Each year Wreaths Across America strives to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in the country. American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 Family, DuPont, WA participates each year and needs your help. There’s no arm twisting – although Santa may be watching, and we all know his time is coming soon… This is a beautiful time of year to honor our Fallen Heroes and it is an excellent way for YOU to personally show you care. It isn’t expensive. It isn’t time consuming. It isn’t hard to do.

Please help by purchasing a wreath (or 2 or 3 or 10) today to place on a grave at Camp Lewis (Joint Base Lewis McChord – Ft Lewis) cemetery and/or Tahoma national cemetery. Wreaths are only $15 each and your purchase will allow the Legion to meet our goal of providing 250 of the 1,100 Wreaths needed at Camp Lewis. For each wreath you sponsor, volunteers will place a wreath on a headstone and say that veteran’s name out loud continuing their story for the next generation. Just click on this link in order to participate: bit.ly/3kvL1LH

This is an excellent way to celebrate America’s real heroes and to come together as one nation under God. And don’t forget old Santa. He sees everything…

Thank you for supporting Wreaths Across America by sponsoring Veterans’ Wreaths through American Legion Dupont Post 53 Family (WA0069P) bit.ly/3kvL1LH