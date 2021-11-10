TCC to Host Two Clinics for COVID-19 Boosters and Pediatric Vaccines – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College press release.

TCC will host two on-campus clinics for COVID-19 booster shots and pediatric vaccinations. Employees, students, and community members are welcome.

Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tacoma Campus, Building 11 Senate Room

Register here

Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Gig Harbor Campus

Registration link coming soon

Drop-ins are welcome, but due to ongoing vaccine shortages, registration is strongly encouraged. Please be aware that if you drop in, a vaccine may not be available for you that day, or you may need to wait.

A clinic to administer the second dose of the pediatric vaccine will held on Dec. 9 in Tacoma. More information to come.

All higher education employees are currently eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.

All children aged 5 – 11 are currently eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.