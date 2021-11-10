 TCC to Host Two Clinics for COVID-19 Boosters and Pediatric Vaccines – The Suburban Times

TCC to Host Two Clinics for COVID-19 Boosters and Pediatric Vaccines

Tacoma Community College press release.

TCC will host two on-campus clinics for COVID-19 booster shots and pediatric vaccinations. Employees, students, and community members are welcome.  

Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

Tacoma Campus, Building 11 Senate Room  

Register here 

Nov. 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.  

Gig Harbor Campus 

Registration link coming soon  

Drop-ins are welcome, but due to ongoing vaccine shortages, registration is strongly encouraged. Please be aware that if you drop in, a vaccine may not be available for you that day, or you may need to wait.  

A clinic to administer the second dose of the pediatric vaccine will held on Dec. 9 in Tacoma. More information to come.  

All higher education employees are currently eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot.  

All children aged 5 – 11 are currently eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.  

