Puppies Dumped on Side of Road Now Fighting For Their Lives – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

On Oct. 20, a good human found seven puppies huddled together on the side of a road next to traffic in South Tacoma.

The puppies were brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County where they are currently being cared for. They arrived sick and lethargic with some experiencing bloody diarrhea.

After thorough veterinary exams and tests, all seven of the puppies tested positive for parvovirus, a deadly and contagious virus that affects the gastrointestinal tract. There is no cure for this viral disease and the shelter has seen over a dozen cases of it this year.

The shelter’s veterinary team is working tirelessly to administer medication, fluids, critical care, and food.

Sadly, four of the puppies were too sick and lost their battle to the disease within three days. However, the shelter’s veterinary team continues to do all they can to help the three remaining puppies survive.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help provide medical care for the remaining puppies as they battle the virus. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/parvo.

Adoptions are also needed for the many healthy adoptable dogs currently at the shelter. Adopting a dog not only provides a needed forever home, but it also provides space for the shelter to help more animals, just like these puppies. From now until Nov. 30, all adult animal adoption fees are 25% off. All adoptable pets can be found on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.