Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 9 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 17-30 is 407. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 10.5 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 289 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 30s from Tacoma.

A man in his 20s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma Place.

Our totals are 93,085 cases (PCR = 82,822 antigen = 10,263) and 875 deaths.

We published our data update later than usual today because we had technical problems. Some of the demographic data we publish on Tuesdays is delayed. We’ll update it as soon as we can.

