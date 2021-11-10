CPSD Staff Spotlight: Nilza Galindo – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Early Learning Program teacher assistant Nilza Galindo. She began working for the program in 2017.

She first became involved with the Early Learning Program when her son was a student. A stay-at-home mom at the time, Nilza was hired as a part-time bilingual assistant in the classroom. She worked with students and families whose primary language was Spanish.

She was eventually hired full time and is enjoying all of her time in the classroom.

“I’ve always loved working with kids, so I decided to make this my full-time career,” Nilza said. “I love being able to use my language to help children learn.”