2021 Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway to Veterans and Military Families – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

The Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announces their Eloise’s Cooking Pot (ECP) Food Bank in Tacoma will be giving away 600 full thanksgiving food boxes, including turkeys, to Pierce County veteran and military families for Thanksgiving 2021. Each food box will have enough free food to feed a veteran family of four and will ensure they will have the food they need for the holiday. The Thanksgiving meals are available by signup only on a first-come, first-serve basis with the delivery of the meals being done November 22 and 23, directly to the veterans’ homes.

As many as 125,000 active-duty service members and their families face food insecurity in the United States and veterans experience hunger at just over half the national rate (7 percent v. 12.3 percent) and nearly 1.4 million vets face food insecurity. More than 1.25 million veterans live below the poverty line and young veterans, veterans of color, and female veterans are the most vulnerable. Ten percent of young veterans are poor. Veterans of color are twice as likely to live in poverty as the overall veteran population (14 percent compared to 7 percent). (July 2018, Fact Sheet Hunger and Poverty in the Military Community, Bread for the World.)

With the help of all the generous community donors and volunteers, Eloise’s Cooking Pot continues to serve Tacoma and other Pierce County communities with needed food and other items five days a week Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM both at the on-site location and with home delivery service. If you are a veteran or military personnel, or know of a veteran or military family in need of a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, sign up by visiting MADF’s website at www.themadf.org/thanksgivingturkey-giveaway-program-2021/. For more information about the food bank programs, visit www.themadf.org.

The MADF and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, continue to focus on the mission to make a difference in the lives of others, one person at a time, by helping them acquire the most basic human needs: food, housing, encouragement, and opportunity. As stated by Ms. Blue, “We have great respect for our veterans and military personnel and the sacrifices they and their families made to keep this country safe and free. There is no excuse that these brave men and women should struggle during or after their service. Yet, studies have shown that more than 25% of veterans report food insecurity. While this is just a small gesture compared to their sacrifices, we want to show our thanks and appreciation to these veterans, especially during this time of Thanksgiving.”

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side. They can be reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org.