Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 8 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 14-27 is 417.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.4 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 198 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.
- A man in his 40s from Graham.
On Saturday we confirmed 344 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 275 cases.
Our totals are 92,796 cases (PCR = 82,567 antigen = 10,229) and 870 deaths.
