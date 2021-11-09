Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 8 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 14-27 is 417.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.4 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 198 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 40s from Graham.

On Saturday we confirmed 344 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 275 cases.

Our totals are 92,796 cases (PCR = 82,567 antigen = 10,229) and 870 deaths.

