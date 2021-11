Tacoma’s newest seafood boil restaurant – Crab King – is open, and more seafood boil places are on the way in the Tacoma area. Read to the end of the story for info on the other new openings. Crab King Cajun Boil and Bar opened last week inside the former Outback Steakhouse in Tacoma at 3111 […]

Read the complete post Crab King now open in Tacoma where Outback Steakhouse recently closed on Dine Pierce County.