Two Local Nonprofits Combine to Address Affordable Housing and Homelessness – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shared Housing Services.

TACOMA – The Board of Directors at Shared Housing Services announces groundbreaking news about their organization and Homesharing Programs. As a result of a merger agreement between Shared Housing Services and Associated Ministries, effective January 1, 2022, all programs, staff members, and assets of Shared Housing Services will become part of Associated Ministries.

In early 2021, the Board members and leadership of Shared Housing Services explored ways to expand the capacity and reach of their programs at a time of increased need for safe, sustainable and affordable housing in the community. It was decided that the best route to achieve these goals was to seek an affinity organization whose mission and work aligned with theirs, and which had the program capabilities to manage on a wider scale the community services that SHS has provided for the last 30 years. Associated Ministries was a clear first choice, and after months of research, vetting, and due diligence by both organizations, a merger and transfer of assets was agreed upon. SHS leadership believes that the Homesharing programs they’ve pioneered will strengthen Associated Ministries’ continuum of services to help prevent homelessness.

Between now and the merger’s effective date, there will be no disruption of services provided by Shared Housing Services. Their Adult Homesharing and Youth Host Home programs will continue to serve seniors, adults, college students, youth, and young adults needing assistance to remain in their homes or to find an affordable housing option through a homesharing match. All current staff members will remain in their positions to continue to serve the community they have served for decades.

Upon the completion of the merger process, SHS will be disbursing the remainder of their assets, around $125k, to other charitable organizations in Pierce County whose missions align with theirs.

The Board, Staff, and Program Participants at Shared Housing Services express a heartfelt thank you for the support they have received for their mission and work over the past 30 years. Under the stewardship of Associated Ministries, their legacy will live on, as the Homesharing programs will continue to serve and reach those in need for years to come.

If you have any questions, please call the SHS office at (253)-272-1532 or email them at shstacomapc@harborview.net