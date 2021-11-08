Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store Opens November 13 – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store will be open for shopping from November 13 through December 11 on weekends at 1801 Rainier Street, in Steilacoom. Hours are Saturdays 10-4 and Sundays 12-4. Stop by to find unique and exciting gifts and to support the Museum. Among the offerings are Advent Calendars, Steilacoom ferry ornaments, the Steilacoom Calendars and notecards, toys, books of regional interest, great stocking stuffers and special decorative holiday items will be featured. For many items, members will receive their 10% discount. Unique bird houses by George Rybolt will also be available.

On November 13, from 1-4 p.m., Susanne Bacon, local author and SHMA member, will have a book signing at the store. Her most recent books, Greener Grass, a new Wycliff novel, plus Island in the Storm, Home From Home and Suddenly Snow, an advent calendar story in 24 chapters, will be available.