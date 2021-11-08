Pierce County Library System Board conducts first public hearing for 2022 budget – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will conduct its first public hearing on its 2022 proposed budget, discuss recruitment for a new executive director, and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m.

Public hearing 2022 budget. The Board will conduct its first of two public hearings on the 2022 budget, which the Library System projects to include $44.4 million in revenue, of which $42.6 million is budgeted for services, operations and capital investments. 2022 marks the third year of operating under the Library’s levy sustainable plan, which resulted from the voter-approved reauthorized levy in 2018. The plan created a multi-year funding cycle to provide stable funding to deliver valued library services through 2029. In the current funding cycle, the Library System is receiving more revenue than it is spending. The Library is saving the unspent funds for future years, when costs to operate the Library System are projected to be higher than revenues.

Another component of the proposed budget shows 2022 as the third year the Library System does not plan to charge fines on overdue books and materials. In March 2020, the Library System stopped charging fines to help reduce further economic burdens brought on by the economic crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Recruitment. The Board of Trustees members are working with Bradbury Miller Associates, an executive search firm, to recruit a new executive director. The firm plans to conduct the nationwide recruitment through mid-January 2022, with a goal to select a new executive director in March 2022. In September 2021, the current Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax announced plans to retire. Lomax has served as the executive director for the Pierce County Library since 2014, and she plans to remain in the position until a new executive director comes on board.

