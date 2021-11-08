Lakewood Accepting 2022 City Day Applications for McGavick Conference Center – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2022 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. View the policy and application materials by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, November 30, 2021 and applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Friday, December 17, 2021.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to City Clerk Briana Schumacher (preferred) or delivered via postal mail to Lakewood City Hall, Attention: City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

If you have any questions regarding the application or process, please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher at 253.983.7705 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.