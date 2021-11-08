 JBLM Soldiers return from Fort McCoy task force supporting Afghans – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM Soldiers return from Fort McCoy task force supporting Afghans

· Leave a Comment ·

Joint Base Lewis-McChord press release.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington – Approximately 80 Soldiers assigned to 555th Engineer Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord redeployed from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Nov. 6. The Soldiers were deployed there in support of the Operation Allies Welcome mission.

“The Triple Nickel Brigade was proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the Department of Homeland Security with this mission,” said Col. Jeff Hall, 555th Engineer Brigade commander. “Our Soldiers had a tremendous opportunity to give back to our Afghan partners who sacrificed so much for our nation.”

The Secretary of Defense approved for the DoD, through U.S. Northern Command, to provide the DHS temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan personnel. The support was provided on eight DoD installations, including Fort McCoy.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *