JBLM Soldiers return from Fort McCoy task force supporting Afghans – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord press release.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Washington – Approximately 80 Soldiers assigned to 555th Engineer Brigade from Joint Base Lewis-McChord redeployed from Fort McCoy, Wisconsin Nov. 6. The Soldiers were deployed there in support of the Operation Allies Welcome mission.

“The Triple Nickel Brigade was proud to join U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command, and the Department of Defense team, in supporting the Department of Homeland Security with this mission,” said Col. Jeff Hall, 555th Engineer Brigade commander. “Our Soldiers had a tremendous opportunity to give back to our Afghan partners who sacrificed so much for our nation.”

The Secretary of Defense approved for the DoD, through U.S. Northern Command, to provide the DHS temporary housing, sustainment, and support inside the United States for Afghan personnel. The support was provided on eight DoD installations, including Fort McCoy.