ICYMI: Oct. 12 String Quartets – The Suburban Times

ICYMI: Oct. 12 String Quartets

In case you missed the Oct. 12 performance by the String Quartets at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma, watch it below.

In 2021-22, Classical Tuesdays is delighted to host a hybrid season of live concerts and video.

Performed by
Maria Sampen and Svend Ronning, violin
Timothy Christie, viola and Alistair MacRae, cello

Program
Boulogne, Joseph, Chevalier de Saint-Georges ………. Quartet No. 5 in G major
I. Allegro Assai
II. Gratioso

Haydn, Joseph……. Quartet Op. 74, No. 3; “Apponyi, The Horseman (‘Rider’)”
I. Allegro
II. Largo assai
III. Minuet. Allegretto
IV. Finale. Allegro con brio

Prokofiev, Sergey…………………Quartet No. 2, Op. 92 (1941)
I. Allegro sostenuto
II. Adagio—Poco piu animato—Poco meno—Tempo I
III. Allegro—Pochissimo meno—Tempo I—Andante molto—Quasi Allegro I, ma un poco piu tranquillo

Learn more about Classical Tuesdays here.

