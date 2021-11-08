ICYMI: Oct. 12 String Quartets – The Suburban Times

In case you missed the Oct. 12 performance by the String Quartets at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma, watch it below.
In 2021-22, Classical Tuesdays is delighted to host a hybrid season of live concerts and video.
Performed by
Maria Sampen and Svend Ronning, violin
Timothy Christie, viola and Alistair MacRae, cello
Program
Boulogne, Joseph, Chevalier de Saint-Georges ………. Quartet No. 5 in G major
I. Allegro Assai
II. Gratioso
Haydn, Joseph……. Quartet Op. 74, No. 3; “Apponyi, The Horseman (‘Rider’)”
I. Allegro
II. Largo assai
III. Minuet. Allegretto
IV. Finale. Allegro con brio
Prokofiev, Sergey…………………Quartet No. 2, Op. 92 (1941)
I. Allegro sostenuto
II. Adagio—Poco piu animato—Poco meno—Tempo I
III. Allegro—Pochissimo meno—Tempo I—Andante molto—Quasi Allegro I, ma un poco piu tranquillo
Learn more about Classical Tuesdays here.
