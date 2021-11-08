ICYMI: Oct. 12 String Quartets – The Suburban Times

In case you missed the Oct. 12 performance by the String Quartets at Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma, watch it below.

In 2021-22, Classical Tuesdays is delighted to host a hybrid season of live concerts and video.

Performed by

Maria Sampen and Svend Ronning, violin

Timothy Christie, viola and Alistair MacRae, cello

Program

Boulogne, Joseph, Chevalier de Saint-Georges ………. Quartet No. 5 in G major

I. Allegro Assai

II. Gratioso

Haydn, Joseph……. Quartet Op. 74, No. 3; “Apponyi, The Horseman (‘Rider’)”

I. Allegro

II. Largo assai

III. Minuet. Allegretto

IV. Finale. Allegro con brio

Prokofiev, Sergey…………………Quartet No. 2, Op. 92 (1941)

I. Allegro sostenuto

II. Adagio—Poco piu animato—Poco meno—Tempo I

III. Allegro—Pochissimo meno—Tempo I—Andante molto—Quasi Allegro I, ma un poco piu tranquillo

Learn more about Classical Tuesdays here.