Find your best friend at the Lakewood PetSmart – The Suburban Times

Find your best friend at the Lakewood PetSmart

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County press release.

Join the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for National Adoption Week, November 8 – 14, and start your adoption journey! We’ll be at the PetSmart in Lakewood (10210 59th Ave SW) from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. every day with cats and bunnies ready for new homes. 

And great news! With every one of our pets adopted at the Lakewood store, PetSmart Charities will donate $25 to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County! 

We’ll have cats and rabbits of all ages, sizes, colors, and personalities. Come fall in love with your new best friend!

See all available animals here.

