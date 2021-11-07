Classical Tuesdays Nov 9: from Spain to Mexico – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma.

Join Trío Guadalevín for a musical journey that will travel from Spain/the Mediterranean to Veracruz, La Huasteca and the Pacific coast of Mexico, with novel arrangements shaped from son huasteco, baroque melodies, son jarocho, Sephardic Jewish balladry, Zapotec songs and more.

Many instruments and sonorities new to our experience will be heard! The trio features Abel Rocha (voice, harp, jarana, guitar, quinta) with Gus Denhard (baroque guitar, oud, jarana, theorbo and vihuela) and Antonio Gómez (panderos, cajón, teponaztli, jarana and additional percussion).

This concert debuts a new collaboration with Ke Guo, (voice, harp, dizi) which harks back to the Manila-Acapulco trade route that connected China with Mexico, by way of the Philippines. A student of Spain’s Paco Diez, Ms. Guo will also perform a selection of Sephardic Jewish music.

For more information, see classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com

For in-person attendees:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask. Because word is out that the series is live in Slav Hall, we recommend that you pre-register – by writing prryker@gmail.com. Arrive by 6:50 to claim your seat.

We will set out a maximum of 49 chairs spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.

As much as we have enjoyed our intermissions over these many years – getting to know each other and the musicians – we will not take an intermission and will not serve coffee. Let’s play it safe so that we can enjoy this and many more live performances!

Announcement: New Classical Tuesdays mailing list

Classical Tuesdays is in transition to a MailChimp mailing list. If you’re receiving this email, you’re on our list! Use the link at the end of this email to update your email preferences.