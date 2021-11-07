Annual Snow and Ice Training Scheduled November 8-9 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division is holding its annual snow and ice training on Monday, November 8, and Tuesday, November 9, between 7:30 AM to 4 PM each day. During this time frame, emergency snow vehicles will be dispatched for crews to experience operating these vehicles along snow routes and around traffic.

During a snowstorm event, City crews plow and de-ice streets on a priority level, starting with primary arterial streets and then followed by secondary and auxiliary routes. The time required to clear these routes depends on the intensity of a particular snowstorm and how much snow or ice accumulates.

For more information on winter preparedness and to view the snow routes map, visit cityoftacoma.org/InclementWeather.