Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 5 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 13-26 is 427.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.3 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 207 COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:
- A man in his 70s from South Hill.
- A man in his 30s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 70s from Key Peninsula.
- A man in his 60s from Graham.
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 50s from South Pierce.
- A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor.
Our totals are 91,979 cases (PCR = 81,831 antigen = 10,148) and 868 deaths.
