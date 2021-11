Submitted by GriefShare.

When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. Our Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future.

Saturday, November 13th from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Held at Sunset Bible Church, 7909 40th St W, University Place WA 98466. Register at www.GriefShare.org