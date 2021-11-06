CPSD Promising Future: – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hillside Elementary School fifth grader Calypso Cruz.

Her favorite part of school is lunch time and reading. She enjoys fantasy novels, manga and the Baby-Sitters Club books. She recently read a book on butterflies and moths that she found fascinating.

Calypso is an aspiring artist. A piece of her artwork was featured on bus shelters around Pierce County last year when she was a winner of Pierce Transit’s 2020 Youth Art Contest.

For her career, Calypso aspires to be a video game designer. She loves playing video games in her free time and wants to learn how to make her own games to play and share with others.