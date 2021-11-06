Community Invited to Learn More About Finalists for Tacoma’s Next Police Chief – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The application period for the City of Tacoma’s Police Chief position closed on October 15, 2021, and applications are now being reviewed by Bob Murray and Associates, a firm selected by the City to assist with this recruitment. Once this review is complete, and finalists have been identified, there will be several opportunities for the community to get to know the finalists during the week of November 15, 2021, to include public presentations from each of the finalists as well as public panel discussions.

November 16, 2021

Noon During the City Council Study Session, virtual presentations from each of the finalists will take place live on TV Tacoma (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 12, HD Channel 512 and Comcast Channel 12, HD Channel 321), tvtacoma.com, Zoom and Facebook. Community members can also dial (253) 215-8782 (Event ID: 894 9617 1192, Passcode: 896569) to follow along by phone.

November 17, 2021

8 AM – Noon



Community members can view these two panel discussions live:



Each finalist will take turns engaging in a panel discussion with the City’s labor partners and City department directors live on TV Tacoma (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 12, HD Channel 512 and Comcast Channel 12, HD Channel 321), tvtacoma.com, Zoom and Facebook. Community members can also dial (253) 215-8782 (Event ID: 841 5485 8987, Passcode: 810059) to follow along by phone. This panel discussion will replay from 1 – 4 PM on City Post (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 21 and Comcast Channel 77).



Each finalist will also individually rotate into a panel discussion taking place during the same timeframe with police chiefs from other jurisdictions and senior leadership from Tacoma’s anchor institutions live on City Post (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 21 and Comcast Channel 77) and Zoom. Community members can also dial (253) 215-8782 (Event ID: 876 5264 2577, Passcode: 276198) to follow along by phone. This panel discussion will replay from 1 – 4 PM on TV Tacoma (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 12, HD Channel 512 and Comcast Channel 12 HD Channel 321), tvtacoma.com and Facebook.



There will be a panel discussion between the finalists, representatives from Council committees and commissions, and community partner organizations. There are a number of ways for community members to participate, including an option to attend in person. Doors to the venue (Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma, Wash.) will open starting at 4 PM, and there is an opportunity at that time for community members to meet and greet the finalists in person before the panel discussion begins at 5:30 PM. With a total capacity of 225 at the venue to allow for six feet of physical distancing between individuals, those participating in person are required to remain masked at all times.



Event parking will also be available for those participating in person, and details on how to access this parking will be posted on the City of Tacoma’s Police Chief Recruitment page as soon as it becomes available.



This panel discussion can be viewed live on TV Tacoma (Click!/Rainier Connect Channel 12, HD Channel 512 and Comcast Channel 12, HD Channel 321), tvtacoma.com, Zoom and Facebook. Community members can also dial (253) 215-8782 (Event ID: 829 3481 5097, Passcode: 493619) to follow along by phone. It will replay at 8 PM on those same channels and on tvtacoma.com.



Community members who wish to send in questions in advance, can do so through November 12, 2021 by emailing policechiefrecruitment@cityoftacoma.org. Written questions will also be collected from audiences the day of the event, using note cards for those attending in person, and on Zoom using Zoom’s Q&A feature. The moderator will read them to the candidates, as time allows.



Community input, community requests for individual meetings or invitations to deliver group presentations can be emailed to Joel Bryden, vice president and executive recruiter for Bob Murray and Associates, at joelb@bobmurrayassoc.com.



More information – including a recruitment calendar, detailed position description and recruitment brochure – is available on the City of Tacoma’s Police Chief Recruitment page.