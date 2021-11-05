Winter Solstice Soirée at Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens press release.

The Gardens are lovely in every season, and wintertime is no exception. This year, we hope you’ll join us at Lakewold Gardens as we celebrate and anticipate the winter solstice. Enjoy a sneak peak of Winter Solstice Lights (Nov. 18), the array of activations that will illuminate the Gardens over the darkest months of 2022. Soirée guests will be treated to a preview of this magnificent event an entire year early!

Holistically merging nature, art, and technology, multi-media artist Sam Stubblefield’s installation will fill the garden with breathtaking sound and light. Enjoy great wine and refreshments, meet internationally renowned artist Sam Stubblefield. Listen to a wonderful piano and flute performance by Dr. Mikhail Johnson and Erin Happenny-Hanson. Spirited and beloved art auctioneer Laura Michalek will entertain and encourage us as we bid on exciting experiences and art pieces donated by artists and other generous members of our community. The Gardens are for healing and joy: be there on November 18, 2021 to support the Gardens you love.

12317 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

November 18, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Ticket Price: $150.00 – Buy Tickets Here.

Winter Solstice Lights Preview

After the Winter Solstice Soirée, the Winter Solstice Lights will remain on-site from November 19th through November 28th and you will be able to preview this event in the evenings from 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Click here to learn more and to get your tickets!