Steilacoom Roundabout Details – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.
Curious to know about the roundabout being constructed in Steilacoom at Union Ave and Rainier Ave?
- Link to Car Detour map: Car Detour
- Link to Truck Detour map: Truck Detour
- Link to Construction Phases map: Construction Phases
- To view the Roundabout Project baseline construction schedule click the following link: Baseline Schedule
- The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project can be viewed at the following link: Construction Notice
- The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed at the following link: Roundabout Map **This map takes up to a minute to load**
- The following links have more information about the Roundabout Project: Fact Sheet and Vehicle Tracking Table
