Steilacoom Roundabout Details – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Roundabout Details

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Curious to know about the roundabout being constructed in Steilacoom at Union Ave and Rainier Ave?

  • Link to Car Detour map: Car Detour
  • Link to Truck Detour map: Truck Detour
  • Link to Construction Phases map: Construction Phases
  • To view the Roundabout Project baseline construction schedule click the following link: Baseline Schedule 
  • The Construction Notice for the Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project can be viewed at the following link: Construction Notice 
  • The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed at the following link: Roundabout Map **This map takes up to a minute to load** 
  • The following links have more information about the Roundabout Project: Fact Sheet and Vehicle Tracking Table

