Sound Transit to reduce service on some ST Express routes serving Pierce county due to operator shortages – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Because of operator shortages, Sound Transit will introduce service reductions on weekday service for some ST Express routes operated by Pierce Transit on Monday, November 8. This operator shortage has resulted in canceled trips, irregular schedules and intermittent service delays. The revised schedules provide more reliable service based on current staffing levels.

The changes are as follows:

Route 566 will operate with reduced frequency. “Reverse peak” trips, which operated southbound in the morning rush hour, and northbound in the afternoon rush hour, are temporarily suspended. There is also a reduction in the number of morning and evening rush hour trips. Passengers should also consider using KCM Route 160 and ST Express 560.

Route 577 will operate with reduced frequency during the morning and evening rush hour, operating every 10-15 minutes. Passengers should consider also using KCM Route 177, which also operates between Downtown Seattle and Federal Way Transit Center.

Route 578 will have a minor adjustment in trip times.

Route 580 will only operate between Puyallup Station and South Hill P&R. The Lakewood to South Hill P&R portion will be temporarily suspended. Pierce Transit Route 400 will replace some Route 580 trips between South Hill P&R, Red Lot, and Puyallup Station. All Sounder trains will continue to have a timed connection at Puyallup Station with either a PT Route 400 or ST Express 580 bus serving Red Lot and South Hill P&R. Passengers should use either route for service between South Hill P&R, Red Lot, and Puyallup Station.

Route 590 will have a reduction in trips during the morning and evening rush hour periods, operating every 10-15 minutes.

Route 592 will have a reduction in trips and a change in trip times. Passengers should note that first and last trips have changed slightly.

Route 594 will have adjustments in trip times on weekdays.

All other Pierce Transit-operated routes (ST Express routes 560, 574, 586, 595, 596) remain unchanged. Weekend service is not affected by these changes.

More information on these Sound Transit changes can be found at www.soundtransit.org/servicechange.

All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings in compliance with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mandate.