Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 4 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 4, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 12-25 is 422.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.4 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 294 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 100s from Fredrickson.

Our totals are 91,772 cases (PCR = 81,637 antigen = 10,135) and 861 deaths.

Find more information on: