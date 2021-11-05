 CPSD Staff Spotlight: Marva Williams – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Marva Williams

· Leave a Comment ·

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Hudtloff Middle School English teacher Marva Williams. She is in her 11th year working at the school.

Originally from London, she was inspired to become a teacher after reading with her own children, helping them with their school work and seeing the light in their eyes when they learned. She wanted to be able to encourage that same engagement with other kids.

“My job is primarily getting students engaged in reading and knowing that reading is a really fun thing to do,” she said. “I believe that once I get them reading, half the work is done. They will be readers for life.”

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *