Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 3 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 11-24 is 423.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.7 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 269 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:
- A woman in her 60s from Puyallup.
- A woman in her 70s from Parkland.
- A woman in her 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.
- A woman in her 70s from Spanaway.
Our totals are 91,486 cases (PCR = 81,370 antigen = 10,116) and 859 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply