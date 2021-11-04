Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 3 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 11-24 is 423.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.7 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 269 COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 70s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 91,486 cases (PCR = 81,370 antigen = 10,116) and 859 deaths.

Find more information on: