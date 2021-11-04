 Obituary Notices – November 4, 2021 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – November 4, 2021

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeJohn Michael Deloma; John Thomas Stewart; Eric Islando Banks.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  Diane Marie Guthrie.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Eric Andrew Anderson; Esther Brewer; Edward Gonsorowski; Katia Lewis; Siausagi Malietufa; Barbara Robak. 

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Debora E. Burks; Deloris M. Sims; Sylvester JL Wallace Jr.

Powers Funeral Home:  Michele Ecle Pabillon.

Scott Funeral Home: Charles “Chuck” Chappelle; Leroy E. Sarvis.

