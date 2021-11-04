Obituary Notices – November 4, 2021 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: John Michael Deloma; John Thomas Stewart; Eric Islando Banks.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Diane Marie Guthrie.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Eric Andrew Anderson; Esther Brewer; Edward Gonsorowski; Katia Lewis; Siausagi Malietufa; Barbara Robak.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Debora E. Burks; Deloris M. Sims; Sylvester JL Wallace Jr.
Powers Funeral Home: Michele Ecle Pabillon.
Scott Funeral Home: Charles “Chuck” Chappelle; Leroy E. Sarvis.
Leave a Reply