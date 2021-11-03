Steilacoom Historical School District’s School Board Named Board of the Year by WSSDA – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District press release.

We are pleased to announce that the Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) School Board has been named the Medium-Sized School District Board of the Year by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). SHSD’s School Board directors are Dr. Jennifer McDonald, Chair; Sam Scott, Vice Chair; Bob Forbes, Jason Pierce, and Loujanna Rohrer.

WSSDA annually recognizes three Boards of the Year, one each for small-sized districts, medium-sized districts, and large-sized districts. These three districts were chosen from among the 34 boards that had been named earlier as Boards of Distinction. Goldendale received the small-sized district award, Steilacoom the medium-sized district award, and Auburn the large-sized district award.

“All three of these boards showed a clear commitment to supporting their students and families through systematic, data driven approaches and flexible solutions to serving students’ and families’ needs,” said WSSDA Director of Leadership Tricia Lubach. “While all of our Boards of Distinction did this, these three Boards of the Year did a particularly good job of presenting a robust amount of clear and relevant evidence showing how their actions were directly related to benefiting students and reflecting the Washington School Board Standards.”

On behalf of the SHSD School Board, Chair McDonald shared, “We really appreciate this recognition from WSSDA. We are grateful for the amazing work our administrators and staff do every day for our kids. As a Board, we are committed to providing the best education for every student. We are so proud to serve them, and hope to keep providing them with what they need – academically, socially, and emotionally – to be their best.”

WSSDA will be honoring the Boards of the Year at the WSSDA Annual Conference on Friday, November 19.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.