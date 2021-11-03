PSE request for new resources draws nearly 100 proposals – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy has started to review proposals for new renewable and capacity resources to help meet the electric resource needs of customers for years to come.

PSE issued the All-Source RFP in June, seeking proposals to supply up to 1,669 gigawatt hours (GWh) of Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) eligible resources and up to 1,506 MW of capacity resources. In response, the company received 95 proposals from a wide variety of companies offering wind, solar, battery (both stand-alone and hybrid) and pumped hydro storage, run-of-river hydro, biofuel-fired generation, natural gas-fired generation and hydrogen fuel cell resources. Proposals include projects sited in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

This is PSE’s first All-Source RFP issued since the passage of CETA, which sets statewide policy goals for the elimination of coal-fired resources by December 31, 2025, 80 percent carbon free generation and overall carbon neutral electricity by 2030, and 100 percent carbon free electricity by 2045.

“We are excited to see the range of technologies proposed in this process that will provide both environmental and reliability benefits so we can be our customers clean energy partner,” said Ron Roberts, PSE’s vice president of energy supply.

PSE is committed to working together to create a clean energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington.

PSE also plans to file a draft targeted Distributed Energy Resources (DER) RFP in November 2021, with the final expected to be issued in February 2022. PSE anticipates that the types and amounts of resources to be solicited in the targeted DER RFP will generally be consistent with the demand response, distributed solar energy resource, and distributed battery resource additions identified in the Electric Preferred Portfolio presented in PSE’s 2021 Integrated Resource Plan for the period 2022 to 2025.

PSE anticipates completing its evaluation of the resource proposals by summer 2022.