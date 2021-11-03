Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 2 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 10-23 is 428.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 199 COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from University Place.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 40s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 91,220 cases (PCR = 81,153 antigen = 10,067) and 855 deaths.

