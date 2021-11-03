Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 2 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 10-23 is 428.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 199 COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths:
- A woman in her 70s from University Place.
- A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 40s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 70s from Parkland.
- A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.
- A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.
Our totals are 91,220 cases (PCR = 81,153 antigen = 10,067) and 855 deaths.
