Pierce County Council appoints Yasmin Trudeau to 27th LD Senate seat – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council press release.

Today the Pierce County Council appointed Yasmin Trudeau to fill the vacant 27th Legislative District state Senate seat.

The appointment came after questions from councilmembers, followed by public comment.

Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young thanked the other finalists, Desiree Wilkins Finch and LaMont Green for volunteering to pursue the appointment.

“We’re grateful that the 27th Legislative District Democrats sent us a diverse slate of highly qualified candidates. Each brought their own strengths, making it a difficult choice for the Council,” Young said following the appointment.

“Trudeau’s life story and experience made her a perfect fit for a senator representing the 27th Legislative District,” he continued. “We look forward to her joining the Pierce County delegation.”

Trudeau was sworn in immediately following Council’s vote. She will fill the seat vacated by longtime Democratic Sen. Jeannie Darneille who announced in September she was taking a new position with the state Department of Corrections. The district’s Democratic precinct committee officers to selected three finalists for Council consideration and ultimately appointment to the position.