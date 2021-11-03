New service from Pierce County Library System – free online videos – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System press release.

The Pierce County Library System is now offering free online videos, in addition to online e-books, audiobooks and magazines it has been offering. People may stream the videos from computers, tablets or mobile devices with internet access and download the online books and magazines to any device with internet access, 24/7.

“Adding videos to online choices is another way the Library System is changing its services to respond to the public’s needs during the pandemic,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Quality video content for the whole family is important now more than ever. We know online books and magazines are in high demand, and we are confident people will love the video choices, too!”

Reading has proven to reduce stress, and Lomax said she can’t stress enough how important it is for people to de-stress and find some joy in their lives right now. The online services also help people save time with easy, convenient access from anywhere at any time.

People have more than 70,000 titles to enjoy.

For online videos people can plan future trips, train their dogs, get in shape with many yoga, tai chi and fitness videos, provide fun and learning for their children, and enjoy great movies such as “Spy Kids” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

Online e-book and audiobook titles include best sellers, new releases and multiple genres, from “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, “Midnight Sun” by Stephanie Meyer, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes and many more great reads.

For online magazines, people may choose from more than 3,500 publications in 20 languages, including “National Geographic,” “US Weekly,” “The New Yorker” and “Good Housekeeping.”

More information: downloads.pcls.us