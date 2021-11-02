Signal installation continues in the intersections in the Stadium District this week – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Crews will continue installing signals above ground at the Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st St. intersection and below ground at the Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way intersection this week. After completing this work at Tacoma Ave/N. 1st St., crews will start installing signals in the Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue intersection. In addition, crews continue to install the wires over the tracks on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave. at night. Two-way traffic will be maintained in these areas.

Crews will pave the middle of Stadium Way between S. 4th Street and Division Avenue when the weather permits. Stadium Way is currently open to two-way traffic between S. 4th St. and I-705, and open to northbound traffic from I-705 to Tacoma Ave. The weather may also affect the schedule for paving on Commerce St. and E. 25th St. Concrete paving on E. 25th St. is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, depending on the weather.

The contractor continues to install curb and gutter in three areas: the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St., the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Avenue, and the south side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. In addition, crews are building the Hilltop District and 6th Avenue stations. Crews completed the curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. as well as the platform and canopy for the St. Joseph station.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install signals in the Division Avenue and I St. intersection and install underground fiber optic wires along the route in mid-November.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, Tacoma Avenue, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, N. 2nd Street, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of November 1

Where