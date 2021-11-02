Section of Gravelly Lake Dr. closed to thru traffic – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

DETOUR REVISIONS. Work has begun on the section of Gravelly Lake Drive between Veterans Drive and Washington Boulevard. See the Detour Route section below to understand revisions to traffic patterns around the construction zone. Nyanza Road was opened to traffic Friday afternoon. It is anticipated that a few night closures will be required to place the top lift of pavement and stripe the section on Nyanza in the coming months.

Work within the newly closed section of Gravelly will include construction of a new roundabout at Veterans, new water main, storm drainage, parking lot for people looking to use the new non-motorized path along Gravelly Lake Drive, and street lighting. A photo of the removal of the pavement between Veterans and Washington is shown below. The traffic signal at Veterans and Gravelly was removed this morning.