Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 1 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Nov. 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 7-20 is 432.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.3 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 87 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:
- A man in his 70s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 90s from Southwest Pierce County.
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 50s from Tacoma.
On Saturday we confirmed 266 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 194 cases.
Our totals are 91,021 cases (PCR = 80,992 antigen = 10,029) and 849 deaths.
