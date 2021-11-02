Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 1 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 7-20 is 432.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.3 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 87 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Southwest Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

On Saturday we confirmed 266 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 194 cases.

Our totals are 91,021 cases (PCR = 80,992 antigen = 10,029) and 849 deaths.

