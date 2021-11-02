Memorial Gathering Honors Those Who Died Without a Home – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries press release.

The second Homeless Persons’ Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 pm at People’s Park, 9th and MLK Jr Way in Tacoma. The purpose of this Memorial is to remember the people in Pierce County without a home who passed away during the months of August and September 2021. In total 28 of our neighbors experiencing homelessness died within this two-month timeframe.

These 28 individuals were identified as homeless according to the Medical Examiner’s records. Despite their status as having been unhoused, organizers of this gathering are committed that their passing not go unnoticed by our community. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend regardless of faith tradition or lack thereof. The memorial will last approximately one hour.

Four of the deaths were caused by homicide including a random shooting at the encampment located near 38th Street and McKinley. One of the other deaths was due to the heatwave in August, and one by methamphetamine toxicity. Fourteen of the deaths are pending test results.

These Homeless Memorials are organized by Ed Jacobs, Tacoma Fire Department Chaplain, with support from the Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, Fire Fighter’s Union 31, and Associated Ministries.

Donations to support this effort can be mailed to:

Tacoma Fire Fighter’s Union 31

Benevolence Fund – Homeless Memorial

1109 South 50th Street

Tacoma, WA 98408

253-472-7802