The Book Doctors Are In – The Suburban Times

The Book Doctors, hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm, invites people in writing and publishing industries to help writers get a handle on what’s going on in publishing today. The next meeting will be Nov. 4 at 2 pm. Topics and speakers will be:

Preserving Your Digital Legacy – A Guide for Planning for the Future. By Tim Cimbura, CEO of LuminFire.

What Media Changes Mean for Writers today. By Ben Sclair, Publisher of The Suburban Times.

New Book Launch and Wellness Check. By Don Trosper

Just what the Book Doctor ordered. Here’s everything your need for a wellness check for your literary project.

Not only that, if you register for this session, you’ll receive, absolutely free, Tim Cimbura’s article – “PRESERVING YOUR DIGITAL LEGACY -A GUIDE FOR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE“.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Nov 4, 2021 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldu6uqzwpHtEai9WjPFPUSdQ9ROu9FxNY

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.