The Book Doctors Are In – The Suburban Times

The Book Doctors, hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm, invites people in writing and publishing industries to help writers get a handle on what’s going on in publishing today. The next meeting will be Nov. 4 at 2 pm. Topics and speakers will be:
- Preserving Your Digital Legacy – A Guide for Planning for the Future. By Tim Cimbura, CEO of LuminFire.
- What Media Changes Mean for Writers today. By Ben Sclair, Publisher of The Suburban Times.
- New Book Launch and Wellness Check. By Don Trosper
Just what the Book Doctor ordered. Here’s everything your need for a wellness check for your literary project.
Not only that, if you register for this session, you’ll receive, absolutely free, Tim Cimbura’s article – “PRESERVING YOUR DIGITAL LEGACY -A GUIDE FOR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE“.
You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Nov 4, 2021 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldu6uqzwpHtEai9WjPFPUSdQ9ROu9FxNY
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
