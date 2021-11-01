 The Book Doctors Are In – The Suburban Times

The Book Doctors Are In

The Book Doctors, hosted by Dorothy Wilhelm, invites people in writing and publishing industries to help writers get a handle on what’s going on in publishing today. The next meeting will be Nov. 4 at 2 pm. Topics and speakers will be:

  • Preserving Your Digital Legacy – A Guide for Planning for the Future. By Tim Cimbura, CEO of LuminFire.
  • What Media Changes Mean for Writers today. By Ben Sclair, Publisher of The Suburban Times.
  • New Book Launch and Wellness Check. By Don Trosper   

Just what the Book Doctor ordered. Here’s everything your need for a wellness check for your literary project.

Not only that, if you register for this session, you’ll receive, absolutely free, Tim Cimbura’s article – “PRESERVING YOUR DIGITAL LEGACY -A GUIDE FOR PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE“.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. When: Nov 4, 2021 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIldu6uqzwpHtEai9WjPFPUSdQ9ROu9FxNY

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

