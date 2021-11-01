Symphony Tacoma’s Box Office is Open – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma press release.

Our in-house box office is up and running! Over the summer we began transitioning to a new contact management and point of sale system that provides you one point of contact for all your Symphony transactions. Many thanks to our friends at Tacoma Arts Live for their partnership as our box office for many years! And thanks to YOU, our subscribers and patrons, for your patience as we completed this process.

Now all concert information is located in one place on our website. Visit the Upcoming Concerts page, select the concert you are interested in and you are just one click away from beginning the ticket purchase process. As always, you can call us at 253-272-7264 ext. 1 for questions or more information. We’ll see you in the concert hall soon! Get your tickets here.