Discover Business Trends, Resources on Nov. 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

Business leaders are invited to discuss assistance, regulatory changes, market trends, hiring practices, and other timely topics at a Business Resources Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The event is hosted by Pierce County, Economic Development Board Tacoma Pierce County, and the City of Lakewood. Guests will include Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, and Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson.

The event is free, although registration is required. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Access information will be emailed after registering.

Topics will include: