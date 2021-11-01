 Discover Business Trends, Resources on Nov. 10 – The Suburban Times

Discover Business Trends, Resources on Nov. 10

City of Lakewood press release.

Business leaders are invited to discuss assistance, regulatory changes, market trends, hiring practices, and other timely topics at a Business Resources Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The event is hosted by Pierce CountyEconomic Development Board Tacoma Pierce County, and the City of Lakewood. Guests will include Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, and Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson.

The event is free, although registration is required. The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Access information will be emailed after registering.

Topics will include:

  • Funding Options
  • Health Care Situation Report
  • Tax Code Changes and Business Impact
  • Real Estate Market Report
  • Vaccine Records, HIPAA Compliance, Employment Law
  • Hiring Practices, Inclusivity
  • BIPOC Awareness, Resources
Additional Information
Event Registration Link
Pierce County Economic Development
Economic Development Board Tacoma Pierce County
City of Lakewood Economic Development

