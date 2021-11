Costella’s, the Italian restaurant with an attached deli and market, has closed in South Hill. The restaurant didn’t quite make it to its one-year anniversary. “We just weren’t doing the volume and my partners wanted out,” said owner Mike Rubel via message this week. He confirmed: Another restaurant is slated for the space. However, he […]

Read the complete post Costella’s, the Italian restaurant, has closed permanently on Dine Pierce County.