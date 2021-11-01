Applicants Sought for the Planning Commission Apply by Nov. 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the Development Community position on the Planning Commission. Applicants seeking the Development Community positon must be a resident of Tacoma and preferably, but not necessarily required to, have some experience, knowledge or involvement in land use planning and permitting; real estate; economic development; business associations; or planning, financing, designing or construction of residential, commercial or industrial development projects.

The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements; and formulates effective and efficient land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan. This Commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Planning Commission can be found here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of day Wednesday, November 10, 2021. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.