Steilacoom Historical School District Board Passes Education and Operations Levy Resolution – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District press release.

The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors passed a resolution to place its replacement education and operations levy before voters on February 8, 2022. After receiving feedback from the community over the past several years about the importance of education funding combined with low tax rates, the district has created a plan that would increase the funding for the education and operation levy at the same time as it decreases the tax rate for bond payments.

If approved by voters, this would allow the district to decrease class sizes in its elementary schools and hire additional counselors to meet the needs of students. The district would also continue to use levy resources to support technology, sports and activities, school nurses, existing school counselors, and other school-based staff not funded by the state.

“We are committed to providing the best education for every student. We appreciate that our community shares that vision and understands the importance of enriching our students’ experience,” said SHSD Board Chair Dr. Jennifer McDonald. “Supporting this local levy will allow us to continue to create opportunities for our students to thrive.”

School Board Vice-Chair Sam Scott added, “Our focus is making decisions and providing resources in the best interests of our students, providing opportunities for the best possible, rigorous, and well-rounded education. The support our communities give us through our local levy enables us to continue making those opportunities available.”

Information about the replacement levy, including the proposed ballot measure and facts about what the funding will be used for can be found on the district’s website at www.steilacoom.k12.wa.us.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.