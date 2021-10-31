November is a month of Gratitude and Honors, Awards & Scholarships – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Perry Newell, Funding College Project.

It’s been a rough year—for everyone.

Wherever you live in the world, you have likely encountered a global pandemic, social isolation, economic slowdown, and civil unrest.

Whether or not you have been personally affected by any of these factors, you almost certainly know someone who has.

Education is a vital part of a healthy community. It impacts families every day of their lives and establishes the path for children, setting up economic opportunity and an educated electorate, which is critical to our democracy. There is nothing more impactful than our schools for the health and success of individual families and our community.

What is The Funding College Project – We work with participants 4 years of age and to Adulthood, our process and documents are designed to provide information to an international audience and offer a look ahead for some and a reminder to others.

We start where they are and test a number of techniques and strategies to assure success for those actively engaged in finding resources for in school and after school expenses.

The Research continues for the addition of the Cash for Kids, an effort which will provide Elementary & Middle School student families, an array resources, which is reported from June to January. Adding this Foundational effort, where we attempt to identify a number of Honors and Awards in our mixture for those in elementary, middle, high, vocational school college and into adulthood.

As an OPEN PLATFORM, we invite and encourage others to share their offers or information. Because The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids does not require registration and does not collect personally identifiable information from children under age 13, we are able to include a comprehensive list of awards available to students under age 13 and in grades 8 and below.

The Create and Go Design Your Future Scholarship – Sponsor: Create and Go – Amount: $2,000 – Apply By: November 1, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to those who are enrolled or due to be enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university for the semester they are applying to receive the scholarship. There is no minimum GPA requirement. Domestic, international, and undocumented students may apply. The applicant should have an interest in writing or blogging. To apply, submit the application and a 1,000 word-essay on the prompt provided.

Link: createandgo.com/blogging-scholarship/

Future Designer Scholarship – Sponsor: CardsDirect – Amount: $2,500 – Apply By: November 1, 2021 – Description: Open to U.S. residents who are 17 years of age or older and who are enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution. Applicant must submit an original artwork or photograph for use on a greeting card.

Link: www.cardsdirect.com/scholarship.aspx

Alco Alert Interlock Scholarship Program – Sponsor: AlcoAlert – Amount: $1,000 – Apply By: November 2, 2021 –

Description: This scholarship is open to all undergraduate students enrolled in the United States. To apply, submit an application and an essay (400-600 word limit). Link: alcoalertinterlock.com/scholarship-program/

To go direct to the source: Link: www.educatingouryouth.org

Create Real Impact Contest – Sponsor: Impact Teen Drivers – Amount: Up to $27,000 – Apply By: November 3, 2021 – Description: Open to students, ages 14-22, to showcase their solutions, techniques and strategies to stop the #1 killer of young people. reckless and distracted driving. Link: createrealimpact.com/

Academic Excellence Award – Sponsor: Global Teletherapy – Amount: $1,000 – Apply By: November 12, 2021 – Description: Open to students enrolled in a college, university, or graduate school with at least a 3.0 GPA. Applicant must submit an essay on one of three prompts related to bettering one’s self. Link: globalteletherapy.com/scholarship/#

Good Tidings Community Service Scholarship – Sponsor: Good Tidings – Amount: $10,000 – Apply By: November 12, 2021 – Description: Open to high school seniors graduating in 2021 who are residents of one of the following California counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Yolo. Link: goodtidings.org/

Oratorical – The American Legion, Department of Michigan – Sponsor: Michigan American Legion – Amount: Up to $25,000 – Apply By: November 12, 2021 – Description: Open to high school students who are US citizens. Department-level scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $2,000, with Zone Winner receiving $500 and runners-up receiving $200. At the National level, they range from $20,000 to $25,000. A contestant must register with their American Legion, Department of Michigan by November 12, 2021. The Zone Chairman will notify you of the dates, times, and locations of all contests at the District and Zone level. Link: michiganlegion.org/oratorical/

The Hagan Scholarship – Sponsor: Hagan Scholarship Foundation – Amount: Up to $6,000/semester – Apply By: November 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is available to high school students graduating from an Eligible Public High School located within a rural community. The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help rural students graduate college debt-free. The scholarship provides up to $48,000 over four years to attend college and other benefits. Recipients must graduate from one of over 6,300 eligible public high schools. Hagan Scholars from 43 states currently attend 378 colleges and universities. The award of a Hagan Scholarship has been life changing for many recipients. Over six hundred more scholarships can be awarded in April 2022.

Link: www.haganscholarships.org/

Most Valuable Student Scholarship – Sponsor: Elks National Foundation – Amount: Up to $50,000 – Apply By: November 15, 2021 – Description: Open to high school seniors who are citizens of the United States and can submit their application to the nearest Elks Lodge.. Applicants will be judged on scholarship, leadership, and financial need.

Link: www.elks.org/scholars/scholarships/MVS.cfm

Media Fellows Scholarship – Sponsor: Washington Media Scholars Foundation – Amount: Varies – Apply By: November 16, 2021 – Description: Open to undergraduate college students with interests at the intersection of advertising and public policy (mainly Advertising, Marketing, Communications, Business, Political Science, and Strategic Media).. Submissions include an essay that includes the student’s personal financial need statement as well as a description of their academic achievements and career aspirations. Link: www.mediascholars.org/media-fellows/

Advancement of Women in Sports & Entertainment Scholarship – Sponsor: The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation – Amount: $1,000 – Apply By: November 17, 2021 – Description: Open to female undergraduate or graduate students who are majoring in Public Relations, Communication, Media Studies, Marketing or Journalism. Applicant must be a legal resident of the US and have a desire to work in the entertainment or sports industry. Link: tfmjf.org/scholarships/

Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Scholarship – Sponsor: UNCF – Amount: $10,000 – Apply By: November 18, 2021 –

Description: Open to exceptional HBCU seniors (one female and one male) who have demonstrated high academic achievement, strong leadership skills, commitment to community service and unmet financial need.

Link: scholarships.uncf.org/Program/Details/54bfcb88-bfa5-4d7e-910a-93329aaa5bd9

The Prudential Spirit of Community Award – Sponsor: Prudential – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Apply By: November 15, 2021 – Description: This scholarship opportunity is open to students in grades 5-12 who have volunteered/completed community service within the last year. Link: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarship-directory/school-year/high-school-freshman/prudential-spirit-of-community-awards

Education Matters Scholarship – Sponsor: Unigo – Amount: $5,000 – Apply By: November 30, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to those 13 years of age or older. Applicants must be a resident of the United States or the District of Columbia and must be currently enrolled (or enroll no later than the fall of 2025) in an accredited post-secondary institution of higher education. To apply, applicant will submit an essay response to the provided prompt in 250 words or less. Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/our-scholarships/education-matters-scholarship

FIRST (FINANCIAL INFORMATION, RESOURCES, SERVICES, AND TOOLS) – Whether you’re thinking about how to pay for medical school, manage your finances during medical school, or determine your loan repayment options after medical school, with AAMC’s FIRST program you’ll find unbiased, reliable guidance along your pathway to medical school and beyond. Link: students-residents.aamc.org/financial-aid

What Medical Experiences Are Available to High School Students?

Thinking about a career in medicine? I highly recommend trying out some medical experiences in high school before committing to a pre-med track. Many of my high school friends who hoped to go into medicine ended up changing their major during college when the pre-med courses got too difficult.

Doing a medical internship, summer program, or community service project in high school can help you decide if medicine is the right track for you before you waste time and money going pre-med in college. This guide will explain what experiences are open to you as a high school student, what those experiences involve, and how you will benefit from them. Link: 57 Great Medical Programs for High School Students – blog.prepscholar.com/medical-programs-for-high-school-students

Considering a career in medicine? Internships in healthcare can give you a head start—plus help you get into college.

Internship and other pre-college medical programs offer experiences such as working in a lab, conducting trials, gaining hands-on clinical experience, and more to future medical professionals. You’ll learn in settings including universities, hospitals and clinics, and research facilities. Here are some ways to get involved in the world of medicine early. Link: Medical Internships for High School Students – blog.collegevine.com/15-medical-internships-for-high-school-students/

Programs for High School Students

Junior Health Scholar – The Junior Health Scholar program allows high school students between the ages of 16-18 to shadow a current Health Scholar. Alongside their college student mentor, Junior Health Scholars observe how care delivery and administrative teams work together to deliver excellent care and explore whether a career in health care is right for them. The program is offered year-round at select sites in California, Washington and Hawaii. Most individuals complete the program in nine (9) months with a commitment of one 4-hour shift per week.

Medical Assistant Program – The COPE Health Scholars Medical Assistant Program is an innovative joint effort of COPE Health Solutions (CHS) and Adventist Health (AH) to provide an affordable and convenient way to enter the field. Over the course of seven months, participants in the program will gain the skills and foundational knowledge needed to succeed as a medical assistant in a clinical environment through virtual self-study lectures as well as in-person training guided by experienced professionals in the field.

Programs for College Students or Graduates

Health Scholar – The Health Scholar program allows you to gain firsthand experience in both clinical and administrative health care settings and become an integral part of the care delivery team. You will assist with basic care for patients alongside nurses, physicians and other members of the care delivery team, and have opportunities to learn the “business” of health care to better prepare you for your health care career. This program is offered year-round with enrollment occurring every quarter. Additionally, upon graduation, Scholars will receive a completion certificate from UCLA’s Executive Programs in Health Policy & Management. The program is offered at various health care sites throughout California, Washington and Hawaii.

Care Navigator Scholar – The Care Navigator Scholar program offers individuals the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in improving health outcomes. Under the mentorship of care coordinators, you will be uniquely positioned to support interventions targeted towards special populations including homeless individuals and those diagnosed with chronic conditions As a Care Navigator Scholar, you will receive training to prepare you to connect patients to educational resources, community-based opportunities, and more. This program is ideal for individuals hoping to pursue careers in social work, public health psychology or health care administration.

Medical Assistant Program – The COPE Health Scholars Medical Assistant Program is an innovative joint effort of COPE Health Solutions (CHS) and Adventist Health (AH) to provide an affordable and convenient way to enter the field. Over the course of seven months, participants in the program will gain the skills and foundational knowledge needed to succeed as a medical assistant in a clinical environment through virtual self-study lectures as well as in-person training guided by experienced professionals in the field. Link: copehealthscholars.org/

Note: Other programs do exist, check if you qualify. Contact your local provider, health care facility or a national organization to obtain information about options available.

Health Occupation Students For America (HOSA) – The Health Occupations Students of America page. Here students learn information and use tools that regular healthcare professionals would use. The information obtained can help prepare them if they choose to go into a health occupation or if they are simply interested in the medical field. Link: Career Center – careers.hosa.org/

Health And Medical Sciences Scholarships – Take Your Pick of Specialization – Medical disciplines are suffering from inadequate educational recruiting levels across the country – leading to shortages of qualified graduates and medical service providers. As a result, unique funding opportunities exist for college students who choose health related majors. Link: www.collegescholarships.org/scholarships/health-science.htm

Medical School & Pre-Med Scholarships – Instead of becoming a doctor with debt, apply for these scholarships! Link: www.fastweb.com/college-scholarships/articles/medical-school-and-pre-med-scholarships

Medical Scholarships – Millions of scholarships, personalized results. Link: www.unigo.com/scholarships/by-major/medical-scholarships

Note: Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities are listed at the government’s CAREERONESTOP…You can: Look through the list of scholarships, arranged in order of closest deadline…Narrow your list with “Search by keyword.” Enter a keyword about the type of award you’re looking to apply. Use the filters to see only awards for certain award types, locations, level of study, and more…

Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

The Cash for Kids project is an effort which is providing Elementary & Middle School student families, an array resources, which is reported from June to January.

THE PRESIDENT’S ENVIRONMENTAL YOUTH AWARD (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Link: www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

A BETTER CHANCE – Refers academically talented students entering grades 6 through 11 to some of the nation’s finest independent and public schools to be considered for placement. Link: www.abetterchance.org/

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS – Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents. So, You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

Prudential Emerging Visionaries -The world needs innovations – your innovations. Prudential Emerging Visionaries is a national program that celebrates and awards young people who create solutions to financial and societal challenges. Now through November 4, 2021, we’re accepting applications for Prudential Emerging Visionaries from people ages 14 to 18 who are taking on today’s toughest financial and societal challenges. Sound like you? We’re building a community of young people working to create positive change across the nation. If you have a solution and a well-designed plan to make it happen, tell us about it. If selected, you may qualify to receive up to $15,000 — plus an all-expenses-paid trip in April 2022 with your parent or guardian to Prudential headquarters in Newark, NJ,* along with coaching and skills development to help take your solution to the next level.

Link: www.prudential.com/links/about/emergingvisionaries

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children aged 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

The ANGELA AWARD – This award honors one female student in grades 5–8, who is involved in or has a strong connection to science. The award has been established in honor of Gerry Wheeler, Executive Director Emeritus, and his outstanding dedication to NSTA and lifelong commitment to science education. Eligibility: Any female student in grades 5–8 who is a resident of the United States, US Territories, or Canada, and is enrolled in full time public, private, or home school. www.nsta.org/awards-and-recognition-program

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

YOUNG SCHOLARS PROGRAM – Offers the most personalized, generous scholarship and educational support to exceptionally promising students from families across the nation who have financial need. You may qualify in 7th grade.

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – An undergraduate scholarship program available to high-achieving high school seniors with financial need who seek to attend the nation’s best four-year colleges and universities.

UNDERGRADUATE TRANSFER SCHOLARSHIP – A highly-selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at selective four-year colleges or universities.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. The Foundation has awarded over $222 million in scholarships to over 2,800 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $115 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. Link: www.jkcf.org/

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources for one’s education is not what we recommend!

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Education is a basic human right, and it is central to unlocking human capabilities. It also has tremendous instrumental value. Education raises human value, income, productivity, employability, and economic growth. But its benefits go far beyond these monetary gains: education also makes people healthier and gives them more control over their lives.

And it generates trust, boosts social understanding, and creates institutions that promote inclusion and shared prosperity.

Initiative and follow up count…

Tina was a student in the high school where I counseled, she approached me and others to share her plan. She proposed to contract and intern for a group of women in exchange for them underwriting her college costs. Yes, Tina got her Master’s in Business and the group got a return on their investment.

“The Paradigm Challenge is a simple way to win money for college!”

“WE INVITE STUDENTS AGED 4 TO 18 AROUND THE WORLD TO USE KINDNESS, CREATIVITY AND COLLABORATION TO HELP SOLVE REAL-LIFE PROBLEMS.”

Jeff Richardson – Founder & CEO, Project Paradigm

INSPIRE STUDENTS & YOU CAN WIN A GRANT!

Winning Grand Prize: Student Prizes – $100,000 – Educator Grant – $5,000 – The deadline to submit an entry for the current Paradigm Challenge is May 1, 2022. Learn More: www.projectparadigm.org/

ECO-HERO AWARDS – International awards program for youth ages 8-16 implementing projects that protect and transform the Earth. We are proud to honor the work of young people between the ages of 8 and 16 all over the globe who have done creative environmental projects with a cash prize, certificate of achievement, and public recognition.Link: actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

STUDENTCAM is C-SPAN’s annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. For the 2021/2022 school year, we are asking students in grades 6-12 to create a short (5-6 minute) video documentary on a topic that relates to the competition theme, “How does the federal government impact your life?” The submission deadline for all entries will be Thursday, January 20, 2022. With cash prizes totaling $100,000 each year, C-SPAN awards prizes to the top 150 student documentaries. If you are a teacher and listed as an adviser on one of the top 50 winning films, you will also receive a cash award. Since 2004, C-SPAN has awarded over $1.2 million dollars in cash prizes to students and teachers. Learn: www.studentcam.org/

REGENERON STS 2022 APPLICATION NOW OPEN – The Regeneron Science Talent Search (Regeneron STS) is the oldest and one of the most prestigious STEM competitions for high school seniors in the United States and the application for the 2022 Regeneron STS is now open! “The competition recognizes 300 student scholars and their schools each year and invites 40 student finalists to Washington, DC to participate in final judging, display their work to the public, and meet with notable scientists and government leaders. Each year, Regeneron STS scholars and finalists compete for $3.1 million in awards.” The application deadline is November 10, 2021 at 8:00pm ET. Link: sciencetalentsearch.smapply.org/

WE CREATE ACADEMIC HEROES – The Institute of Competition Sciences has been defining best-practices in competition strategy, design, and operations. We aim to spark a new level of community engagement in science, technology, and education by supporting a global network of educational competitions. ICS maintains a firm commitment to providing real value to our users through a thoughtful, step-by-step approach to educational engagement. This drives the development of services that go above and beyond just running competitions. For ICS, it’s not only about creating a tool for students, educators and innovators. It’s about creating academic heroes and building the structures and systems upon which they can be recognized and rewarded. There are already great educational competitions, but there has not yet been a coordinated, collaborative system to support, recognize, and reward their student and educator participants. This is what ICS strives to provide. We aim to do for educational competitions what ESPN has done for professional sports, and much more. Competitions Link: www.competitionsciences.org/competitions/

NATIONAL Programs

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction.

Link: www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

COMPLETE THE FAFSA® FORM – Use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form to apply for financial aid for college or graduate school. Completing the FAFSA form has never been easier. Filling out the FAFSA® form can be a straightforward and easy process. Select the “Fill Out the FAFSA” button on the home page, and just follow the directions on the screen. Learn More: studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa

START YOUR CAREER AND BUILD YOUR SKILLSET THROUGH APPRENTICESHIP! Search open apprenticeship job opportunities from employers across the country and directly apply with the employer of the apprenticeship program. Can’t find an open apprenticeship job to match your preferred location or occupation? Try connecting with an apprenticeship program to learn more about when they are accepting new apprentice applications by searching on the “Apprenticeship Programs” tab. Link: www.apprenticeship.gov/apprenticeship-job-finder

CAREERONESTOP – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. Link: www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

College Scorecard – FIND THE RIGHT FIT. Search and compare colleges: their fields of study, costs, admissions, results, and more. Link: collegescorecard.ed.gov/

We have moved to publishing our HONORS, AWARD and SCHOLARSHIPS documents in an electronic format which can be found at: thesubtimes.com/ – (Search – Perry L. Newell or Funding College Project) however, we have folks in 43 countries asking for them all the time.

