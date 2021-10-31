 Grassi Memorial Service – The Suburban Times

Grassi Memorial Service

City of University Place press release.

A memorial service for Ken Grassi is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. The service will be at OURChurch, located at 5000 67th Ave. W. in University Place. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Council Member Grassi passed away on Sept. 26. He had served as a member of the City Council since incorporation in 1995, during that time serving two terms each as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem, in addition to serving on the City’s Finance, Communications, and Legislative and Intergovernmental committees, as well as the Town Center Steering Committee, and more. At the time of his passing, the flags at City Hall flew at half-staff in his honor.

