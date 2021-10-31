 Bring Canned Food When You Drop Off Your Ballot at Lakewood City Hall – The Suburban Times

Bring Canned Food When You Drop Off Your Ballot at Lakewood City Hall

Lakewood Rotary announcement.

On Monday, November 1 from 1-5 pm Lakewood Rotarians will be conducting a canned food drive at the Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St SW, Lakewood) parking lot. The idea is to bring canned food for our Little Free Pantries when you are driving to the ballot box.

The Little Free Pantries provide 24-hour, barrier-free access to food and hygiene supplies. The Lakewood Rotary Club launched this endeavor last year and have erected and supported 8 pantries in low-income Lakewood neighborhoods. The Pantries especially need non-perishable canned food such as canned tuna, beef stew, canned soups, peanut butter, Spam, and hygiene products.

Lakewood Lions will be handling the canned food drive at Lakewood City Hall on Tuesday, November 2 from 1-5 pm. Thanks for your generosity!

