Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 29 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 6-19 is 436.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.1 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 255 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Key Peninsula.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 90,474 cases (PCR = 80,490 antigen = 9,984) and 844 deaths.

