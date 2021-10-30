MultiCare Invests $53.5 million to Strengthen and Support Workforce – The Suburban Times

MultiCare press release.

MultiCare Health System on Oct. 28 announced a broad range of employee programs to acknowledge the significant contributions its staff has made to care for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of these programs, which represent a $53.5 million investment by the system, is to reward and retain employees as the organization weathers historic patient volumes and workforce shortages.

“The past 18 months have been among the most challenging we have faced, both at MultiCare and in our communities,” said Bill Robertson, president and CEO of MultiCare. “While these challenging times aren’t over, we believe it’s important to recognize the exceptional work of our team members — our organization’s most valuable asset.”

The programs are among a variety of appreciation programs MultiCare is rolling out to its staff. They include:

A 2.5 percent wage increase for all non-union staff — MultiCare is committed to providing competitive compensation for all team members. All non-union employees, including those who are salaried and paid hourly, received the wage increase. (Union staff wages are negotiated separately.)

Variable retention bonuses — MultiCare is offering retention bonuses to employees in many front-line, difficult-to-fill hospital and clinical positions to support them in their choice to remain with the organization.

$1,000 appreciation bonuses — MultiCare is giving appreciation bonuses to every employee below the senior vice president level to thank them for their dedication and commitment during the pandemic.

MultiCare continues to seek and attract new talent as it confronts the ongoing pandemic. MultiCare is looking for mission-driven individuals and is hiring for 3,700 clinical and non-clinical roles across all facilities in Washington State.

In addition to these wage and bonus programs, MultiCare prioritizes investing in the health and well-being of its employees by offering a range of subsidized benefits. For example, MultiCare has partnered with Bright Horizons to provide employees with emergency back-up childcare and eldercare, and virtual tutoring and college coaching for their children. Other services for employees include wellness programs, free mental health support and emergency funding to assist employees in crisis.