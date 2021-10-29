What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Throughout the year, the City’s Economic Development Office celebrates the openings of new, expanded or relocated businesses in the city with special ribbon cuttings.

Now you can catch up on these events in a series of condensed video recaps of these celebrations and learn more about the businesses themselves. Take a look at the first video in the series and learn more about Mud Bay, The Joint Chiropractic and AngelCom IT Services, just a few of the hundreds of businesses that have made U.P. their home in 2021. And stay tuned for additional videos highlighting ribbon cuttings for the other “new kids on the block,” including these upcoming events:

Nov. 1: The Linton Agency, 7409 27th St. W.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: The Pod Works, 7024 27th St. W.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 15: Fresh Folds Laundry, 2310 Mildred St. W., Ste. 126

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.